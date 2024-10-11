Bid to open new Hartlepool fish and chip shop in Elwick Road is again defeated on health grounds

By Nic Marko
Published 11th Oct 2024, 11:17 BST
An decision to refuse permission for a new fish and chip shop which objectors said would have a "negative impact on public health" has been upheld.

In March Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning committee refused proposals to convert the vacant 91 Elwick Road, in Hartlepool, last used as a beauty salon, into a hot food takeaway.

The application from Manminder Singh Dhatt stated the premises were “a perfect site for his fish and chip shop”.

The refusal by councillors was in line with recommendations from council officers, with three reasons given for the decision.

91 Elwick Road, in Hartlepool, where plans for a new fish and chip shop have been defeated for a second time.
91 Elwick Road, in Hartlepool, where plans for a new fish and chip shop have been defeated for a second time.

It was ruled the proposal “would undermine efforts to promote healthy lifestyles and would have a potential negative impact on public health”, therefore conflicting with council policies.

Other reasons included the site not being in a “suitable location” and that the external flue duct would cause “unacceptable harm to the character and appearance” of the building.

An appeal was subsequently lodged to the national Planning Inspectorate over the refusal on behalf of the applicant.

Yet the latest meeting of the council’s planning committee has heard that the appeal had been dismissed.

An inspectorate report ruled the proposal “could harm the health and wellbeing of local residents”.

It added the development in the “predominantly residential area” would “harm the vitality and viability of existing local centres” and the flue duct would “harm the character and appearance of the host building and the area”.

Jim Ferguson, council planning and development manager, said the decision marked “another successful defence of our takeaway policy”.

Three objections had been submitted to the original proposals from residents, including a petition with around 10 signatures.

Meanwhile, the council’s director of public health Craig Blundred lodged concerns the plans would “contribute to poor health and health inequalities through the increase in the availability of high fat and sugar foods”.

A statement in support of the appeal, submitted by planning agent Gordon Henderson, argued a fish and chip shop features meals not as high in calories as other hot food takeaways such as pizza and kebab shops.

He added the site is within a “high density residential area and many people do not want to go into town centres” for such food.

