Hartlepool boxer Savannah Marshall honoured at House of Commons
She was welcomed to Parliament in London’s Westminster by Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash to be inducted into the Association of Colleges (AoC) FE Hall of Fame.
World champion boxer Savannah, who studied at Hartlepool College of Further Education, was joined by Sharon Weatherill and John Cartwright, who are from the college, as she received the award.
It celebrates former further education students who have made outstanding contributions in their field and become champions of the sector.
Mr Brash said: “It was an incredible honour to welcome Savannah Marshall to Westminster today as she received this well-deserved award.
"Savannah is not only a world-class athlete but also an inspiration to young people across Hartlepool and beyond.”
The AoC FE Hall of Fame recognises exceptional former further education students who have demonstrated excellence in their careers and made a significant impact on their industries.
Mr Brash said Savannah’s success in boxing has not only put Hartlepool on the global sporting map but has also inspired countless young people to chase their dreams.
A two-time Olympian, Savannah, who attended Hartlepool College between 2008 and 2017, became the first British female boxer to win a gold medal at the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships in 2012.
Her fight with long-time American rival Claressa Shields at London’s O2 Arena in 2022 was the most-watched women's professional boxing event in history.
A hall of fame induction ceremony attended by Savannah was also held last month at Hartlepool College.
She said then: "I’m really honoured to be inducted into the Further Education Hall of Fame.
"Hartlepool College of Further Education has been so important in my development both personally and professionally.
“It didn’t just give me the foundations I needed to pursue my dreams and achieve my goals in the ring, it also made me a much more confident person”.
Mr Brash recently relaunched an All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Further Education and Life-long Learning in Parliament to champion the sector.
He said: “Further education plays a crucial role in transforming lives, and Savannah’s journey from Hartlepool College of FE to becoming a world champion is a testament to the power of education and determination.”
