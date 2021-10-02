Jack is set to take part in the upcoming winter championship.

Jack Collinson, from Seaton Carew, has only been racing competitively for several months, but has already achieved his first podium after coming in second in this season’s the final race of the Total Karting Zero engineered by Rob Smedley championship.

The Holy Trinity Church of England School pupil reached the second spot despite the “horrendous” weather conditions during the race at Rowrah Kart Circuit, in Cumbria, last month.

Jack, who has been a motor sports fan since the age of two, said he had to focus a lot and was very “joyful” when he got his first podium place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Collinson (10) in his go-kart.

He said: “I had to focus a lot.

“It wasn’t that scary, I’ve done it before, but was a bit nervous going into the race. When I was in the middle of the race, I was how I am normally.”

Speaking about getting his first podium, he added: “I was very joyful. It’s very exciting.”

Overall, Jack finished eighth in the summer championship and has turned his sights to the winter championship, where he hopes to reach the top five.

The Year 6 pupil recently got his personal go-kart and has the whole family involved with grandfather Mick Collinson, 54, stepping in as his mechanic and doing work on the vehicle.

Dad Ste Collinson, 34, has said having his own go-kart means Jack will be able to practice “once or twice every week”.

Ste, who runs three businesses in the town, including Juniper Lounge in Church Street, added: “He’s picked it up really quickly from when he went to the first race to where he is now, he has learned so much, because the conditions have been all sorts.

"It’s a steep learning curve, but he’s enjoyed every minute of it.”

Jack will take part in two races in his own go-kart in Sunderland and Teesside in October before the start of the winter champion championship, which runs until the end of February and has five races.

You can follow Jack’s journey on his Facebook page Jack Collinson Racing.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.