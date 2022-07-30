Hartlepool boy set to compete in same kart race as young Lewis Hamilton

Eleven-year-old Jack Collinson, from Seaton Carew, is getting ready to take on his first race in the Super One series at the start of August.

It is one of the top karting championships in the UK and Formula One drivers Lewis Hamilton and Jason Button have competed in the series.

The milestone comes just over a year after Jack started racing competitively and less than 10 months since he began racing in a petrol kart.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack will compete in the same race as Lewis Hamilton did when he was young.

The former Holy Trinity Church of England School pupil is now racing most weekends of the month and is winning pole positions and podiums.

"It's mind-blowing how much the difference is now compared to last year,” said Jack.

"The pace and the speed has gone up massively."

Jack has been racing competitively for just over a year./Photo: Rachel Hannah

Dad Ste Collinson, 36, has spoken of Jack’s discipline and dedication, with the youngster asking to watch footage of the races back straight after getting off the track to improve his performance.

“He's progressed so much I'd quite confidently say he's one of the quickest carters in the category in the country,” Ste said.

“Since October he's gone from absolutely nowhere to beating some of the quickest kids in the country and becoming actually one of the quickest kids in the country.”

Ste, who runs three businesses in the town, including Juniper Lounge, in Church Street, added: "To see him do overtakes around a track that's pretty difficult to overtake on, it physically moves you.

Jack recently won a podium at Hooton Park circuit./Photo: Ste Collinson

"The last three months he's just gone vertically with how much progression he's got."

The upcoming Super One race will take place at the youngster’s favourite circuit at Whilton Mill, in Northamptonshire, on August 6 and 7.

Jack added: "I'm a bit nervous, but I'm really excited as well."

Jack, who starts Dyke House School in September, has been a motor sports fan since the age of two, and attended a Formula 1 Grand Prix Race for the first time when he was five.

Jack is getting closer to his Formula One dream./Photo: Gordon Welsh

Ste has previously stressed Jack is well aware of the dangers of the sport.