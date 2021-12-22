Hartlepool breakthrough star Michael Gallagher wraps up 2021 with successful tour
A musician from Hartlepool has completed his first mini tour.
Michael Gallagher, 25, wrapped up his first tour after performing three shows across England.
It kicked off with a sold out gig at Think Tank in Newcastle on Thursday, December 16, followed by a show in London the following night before coming to a close in Manchester on Saturday, December 18.
Michael has said that the atmosphere at the shows was brilliant and he hopes the tour is the “first of many”.
The artist, who grew up in the Dyke House area of the town, said: "It was brilliant. It was a great experience and hopefully the first of many.
"It was great to play in front of new crowds in different cities.
"Hopefully we’ll get to play a few more next year in different places.
"The atmosphere at the gigs was brilliant. Newcastle was sold out and that was unreal.
"The atmosphere in London was great, loads of people there.
"Everyone had a great time at all three gigs.”
The tour had been in the works for nearly 18 months and had to be pushed back previously because of Covid restrictions.
Michael has said he is “over the moon” to have been able to perform live once again.
He said: "I’m over the moon really. I’m very grateful to everyone who came out to watch us and just really excited and hope to be able to do it again and keep doing it for as long as we can, as many times as we can over the next year so.”
The tour marks the end of a busy year for Michael, who released four singles this year, Lula, Call My Name, Time and Fallen and has said more music is on the way in 2022.
The musician also performed at This Is Tomorrow festival in Newcastle and the Isle Of Wight festival, embarking on a 700-mile round trip in 48 hours to play at the two festivals at the opposite ends of the country.
Back in October, Michael took to the stage at Hartlepool Borough Hall, performing just before Shaun Ryder’s Black Grape.
Michael said: "It was great craic. He’s a Brit-pop legend. Was good to watch him and the rest of Black Grape do their thing.”