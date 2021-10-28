Hartlepool music talent shines alongside Shaun Ryder's Black Grape at Borough Hall show

Rock star Shaun Ryder and his Black Grape band headlined the renamed Borough Hall Live – formerly Hartlepool Live – in a music event which also showcased some “excellent local musical talent”.

The gig, on Saturday night, October 23, saw Shaun Ryder perform at the Hartlepool Borough Hall, in a line-up featuring Hartlepool musician Michael Gallagher, as well as James Leonard Hewitson, Leopard Rays, Ocean Floor, Madeleine Smyth, Marines and Tay Temple.

Ryder is regarded as one of the most influential artists in the “Madchester” cultural scene from the late 1980s and 1990s and has gone on to have great success with Black Grape alongside ex-Ruthless Rap Assassins member Kermit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Ryder's Black Grape headlined the Hartlepool Borough Hall gig on Saturday, October 23./Photo: Dave Charnley Photography

Hartlepool musician Michael Gallagher, who took to the stage just minutes before Shaun Ryder’s performance at the end of the night, said it was “great” to see talent from the town showcased at the event.

Michael said: "The gig went really. The night was well organised and it was great to see so much talent from the town on display.”

The musician, who is getting ready to play a three-day tour in December, continued: "It felt good to be playing in front of home crowd. Hopefully it won’t be too long until we are playing in front of them again.”

Although he didn’t get a chance to meet Shaun Ryder personally on Saturday, Michael added that it was good to watch the legend perform live.

Fans enjoying themselves at the show./Photo: Dave Charnley Photography.

He said: "It was great craic. He’s a Brit-pop legend! Was good to watch him and the rest of Black Grape do their thing.”

The 2019 sell-out event brought together hundreds of music lovers from across the North East and beyond to watch artists such as Paul Smith, Mt Misery and Venus Grrrls.

Hartlepool Borough Council has said that seeing live music return to the Borough Hall was “great”.

A spokesman said: “Following everything that Hartlepool has been through during the pandemic, it was great to see the return of live music to the Borough Hall and we were especially pleased to give a platform to showcase some of our excellent local musical talent too.”

Michael Gallagher took to the stage at 9pm./Photo: Dave Charnley Photography

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.