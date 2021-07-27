Hartlepool musician Nick Dixon ‘blown away’ by town support as he returns with new single

Darkside is Nick’s first single since 2016 and explores “those moments of self doubt that creep in and lead to a bit of anxiety.”

The EDM track has already been played by BBC Radio Tees Introducing and Nick has said Hartlepool’s support for the song has left him ‘blown away’.

The 25-year-old musician, who wrote the single during the first lockdown in 2020, said: “Darkside was such a big song to write.

"The lyrics carry such an important meaning and I really wanted to express how most of us feel at some point.

“I think the lyrics mirror the frustration and struggle everyone feels in certain situations and is particularly relevant with lockdown.

He added: "It’s about explaining that anxiety and the way that we can all feel trapped in certain situations, I feel as though everyone might be able to compare to it and understand it because everyone was in that same lockdown.

"For me, it was a really good way of overcoming the anxiety and the weird feeling of being locked inside the house.”

Nick, who is from Seaton and still lives in Hartlepool, appeared in The Voice 2013 at the age of 16.

He released first EP I’m Freakin’ Doin’ It! in 2016 and has performed professionally on tours around the UK.

Nick has described hearing his latest song on the radio as a “surreal” and “rewarding experience” and has said he has been working on “lots” of new music.

The artist said: “My initial plan was to do it as an album, but the way I’m working now, I keep changing things so much, I’ve decided I’m going to do it as singles.

"I’m really enjoying it, because it’s really allowing me to experiment with the music and be really creative.”

He added: "I’m so blown away by the amazing support from the town for the music.

"I’ve had so many nice comments all over social media and it’s been really amazing, because I haven’t put out music in a long time and I haven’t really been on socials with all the new stuff."

Darkside is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.

