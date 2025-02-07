Hartlepool brothers share housing success as they build 150 properties and sell 100 homes

By Madeleine Raine
Published 7th Feb 2025, 04:45 BST
Two brothers have reached two milestones just eight years after they founded a housing company together.

Daniel and Chris Port, of Port Homes, in Hartlepool, are celebrating after their housing company sold its 100th home and built its 150th property at the back end of last year.

The brothers have been striving to deliver high-quality family homes to the people of Hartlepool since they first set the business up in 2017.

They hire local contractors and suppliers and have developed a number of sustainable homes with an A EPC rating.

Daniel (pictured on the left) and Chris Port, of Port Homes, in Hartlepool, are celebrating after their housing company sold its 100th home and built its 150th property.placeholder image
Daniel, 32, said: “Sustainability is incredibly important to the future of our homes.

"We are committed to building homes that meet the needs of today, while protecting the future.”

Chris, 40, added: "These milestones are a testament to hard work and are a reflection of our dedication to continue to grow.

"We’re not just building homes – we’re creating jobs, nurturing local talent and meeting the housing needs of our community."

Daniel and Chris are currently building three and four bedroom homes at Seaton Meadows, in Seaton Carew, Hartlepool.placeholder image
Chris is currently on the industry advisory board at Hartlepool College of Further Education, helping future house builders learn practical skills through on-site training and hands-on learning.

Beyond its housing projects, Port Homes also plays an active role in the local community, sponsoring the Under-9 Blues Girls team at Pools Youth Girls.

Daniel said: "Our vision is to create a thriving community where families are proud to live, grow, and call the town home.”

