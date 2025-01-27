Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans for 385 new homes at Hartlepool Marina as part of a larger £120 million development have been approved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after a planning application was submitted to Hartlepool Development Corporation (HDC) last year by developers Jomast.

The proposals sought to vary or remove a number of conditions attached to existing planning permission on four sites near Maritime Avenue, Fleet Avenue and Mainsforth Terrace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That approval, granted in 2003 and which remains valid, gave consent for approximately 900 homes, four office blocks and a range of retail, education and care facilities, although only 200 apartments were built.

Land off Mainsforth Terrace where new homes are set to be built at Hartlepool marina. Picture via Tees Valley Combined Authority.

The new proposals from Jomast provide design alterations to reflect market changes, reducing the number of properties to be delivered to 385 “high-quality homes”, including 155 houses and 230 apartments.

The application went before the latest meeting of HDC’s planning board after 20 objections were submitted by residents, including a 30-signature petition.

However, the proposals were approved by the board, subject to conditions, in line with recommendations from HDC planners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers said the design quality of the new scheme is a “significant improvement” on previous proposals.

The approval is also subject to the completion of a legal agreement securing funding from the developer to mitigate the impacts of the scheme, including £96,250 for children’s play facilities and cash towards highways infrastructure.

Objector Michael Gant raised concerns at the meeting over the development, particularly the height of a proposed apartment block on land near Chandlers Close and Maritime Avenue.

He said it would “block out any morning light and severely disrupt any kind of view”, increase energy costs, lead to a “detrimental” impact on mental and physical health and cause a parking “nightmare”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I’d ask you to seriously reconsider the building of this part of the site and think about the stress and anxiety it’s causing residents.”

The planning board subsequently agreed a condition as part of the approval which will see the height of the apartment block looked at again, with a view to it being reduced before work takes place.

Adam Hearld, from Jomast, said they have been “through a very exhaustive process with the whole design team”, however they would be able to look at the issue.

The application is linked to £120million plans for a mixed 650-home scheme at seven marina locations.