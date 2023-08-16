Hartlepool Brougham Primary School fire was 'deliberate' as head thanks community for its support

Emergency services are now treating the cause of the blaze at Brougham Primary School, in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool, as “deliberate” and an arson inquiry has started.

The blaze caused fire and smoke damage to Brougham’s nursery department.

A picture of just some of the damage following Sunday night's fire at Brougham Primary School.

The remainder of the school’s buildings also suffered light smoke damage.

The nursery accommodates 30 children between the ages of two and four.

With less than three weeks to go before Brougham reopens after the summer holidays, it leaders are determined “there is no adverse impact on our children’s education”.

While understandably “devastated” by the fire, they are also grateful for the community’s reaction.

Brougham Primary School headteacher Sarah Greenan.

Headteacher Sarah Greenan said on Wednesday: “We have been overwhelmed by the level of support from the local community.

“It has been heartening to read so many lovely messages and these are certainly helping everyone at Brougham to get through what has been a very challenging time.

“We are confident that all nursery equipment and items lost during the fire will be replaced through the insurance process and that we will be in a position to have the nursery operating as soon as possible.”

She said the school will also keep parents, carers, children and staff “fully informed” of developments before the start of the new school term in September.

The school is one of eight primary schools across Hartlepool, Stockton and Middlesbrough under the umbrella of the Ad Astra trust.

Andy Brown, Ad Astra’s chief operating officer, added: “We will support the school in every way we can to ensure that the excellent nursery provision at Brougham continues when the school reopens after the summer break.”

The other schools within the academy trust include Hartlepool’s Barnard Grove, West Park and West View primaries.

Cleveland Fire Brigade, who sent three appliances to Sunday’s fire, confirmed on Wednesday that “the cause is deemed to be deliberate”.