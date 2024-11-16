Hartlepool Brownies group gets life-saving lesson from Hartlepool RNLI volunteers
Children at the 29th St Luke's Brownies group, in Hartlepool, took part in the sea safety learning session with volunteer RNLI crew members Chandler Wilson and Glen Pearson.
Ellen Gardner, known as Tawny Owl, said: “The children listened to the talk by the crew members with great interest whilst they learnt about the importance of being safe both on the sea and on a beach.
"The visit follows the Mayday Challenge that our Brownies took part in which focuses on the four key safety messages which the RNLI has adopted as part of the Water Safety Code.”
Volunteer crew member Glen Pearson said: “Both Chandler and I enjoyed our visit to the Brownie group where the children showed a great interest in what we do and learning about sea safety, and we also received a very generous donation from the children which was presented to us in Bettys Pots.”
