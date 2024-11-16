Hartlepool Brownies group gets life-saving lesson from Hartlepool RNLI volunteers

By Madeleine Raine
Published 16th Nov 2024, 15:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
One of Hartlepool’s Brownies groups received a sea safety learning session courtesy of lifeboat crew members.

Children at the 29th St Luke's Brownies group, in Hartlepool, took part in the sea safety learning session with volunteer RNLI crew members Chandler Wilson and Glen Pearson.

Ellen Gardner, known as Tawny Owl, said: “The children listened to the talk by the crew members with great interest whilst they learnt about the importance of being safe both on the sea and on a beach.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The visit follows the Mayday Challenge that our Brownies took part in which focuses on the four key safety messages which the RNLI has adopted as part of the Water Safety Code.”

St Luke's Brownies and leaders are pictured with Hartlepool RNLI volunteer crew members Chandler Wilson and Glen Pearson following a sea safety lesson.St Luke's Brownies and leaders are pictured with Hartlepool RNLI volunteer crew members Chandler Wilson and Glen Pearson following a sea safety lesson.
St Luke's Brownies and leaders are pictured with Hartlepool RNLI volunteer crew members Chandler Wilson and Glen Pearson following a sea safety lesson.

Volunteer crew member Glen Pearson said: “Both Chandler and I enjoyed our visit to the Brownie group where the children showed a great interest in what we do and learning about sea safety, and we also received a very generous donation from the children which was presented to us in Bettys Pots.”

Related topics:HartlepoolRNLI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice