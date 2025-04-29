Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hartlepool care home is opening its doors to the community to mark 80 years since the end of the Second World War in Europe.

Elwick Grange Care Home, in Elwick Road, Hartlepool, is opening its doors to the public for its 80th anniversary VE Day celebrations on Thursday, May 8, from 10.30am until 2.30pm.

There will be food, wartime songs by singer Tazmin and a mini military museum.

Children from Ward Jackson Church of England Primary School will also be there as well as the Armed Forces Champion for Hartlepool Borough Council, Chris Wallace, and veteran champion Terry Philips.

Wendy Winspear, general manager at Elwick Grange, said: “We love building and maintaining intergenerational relationships here at Elwick Grange, so we’re pleased to be opening our doors to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day for a special day of music, memories and the mini military museum experience with the local community and children from Ward Jackson Church of England Primary School.

“Intergenerational relationships can be incredibly beneficial to both younger and older people alike, and can help provide residents with a stronger sense of wellbeing and purpose.

"It will be inspiring to see the residents sharing their experiences and memories from wartime Britain – and hopefully a fascinating history lesson for the children too.

“We’re looking forward to marking such a significant milestone on what we anticipate will be a nostalgic and enriching day.”

To book a spot at the VE Day celebrations, contact Wendy on (01429) 818143 or email [email protected].