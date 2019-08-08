Mayor of Hartlepool Brenda Loynes, helped to judge the Hartlepool Carnival Talent Contest with her Consort Dennis Loynes. She presented the third place winner for the 5-10 section to Maisie Luper.

Children from as young as five to those in their teens showed off their skills in the likes of singing and dancing in the popular Hartlepool event which is celebrating its 95th year.

Youngsters were also able to enjoy taking part in the annual Sand Castle Design competition on Tuesday, with more family entertainment planned for later in the week.

The Hartlepool Carnival Talent Contest winners were Jake Kitching, who came first in the 11-15 year old category and Imogen Burton, who won the 5-10 year old section.

Imogen Burton came first in the 5-10 age category, with Freya Newburn coming second and Maisie Luper coming third.

Meanwhile Jake Kitching came first in the 11-15 age category, Aiden Draper came second and Alexia Butterfield came third.

The winner in each section took home £30 with second and third place getting £20 and £10.

Mayor of Hartlepool Brenda Loynes, helped to judge the Hartlepool Carnival Talent Contest with her Consort Dennis Loynes. She presented the third place winner for the 11-15 section to Alexia Butterfield.

A spokesman for the Hartlepool Carnival Committee said: “It was a well attended event and it was lovely to see everyone enjoying it.

“We would like to thank the Mayor of Hartlepool for attending and judging the event.

“Thanks also to our compare Eric Leighton and to everyone for attending and making the event a big success.

“We would also like to thank the traders and businesses for their support.

Aiden Draper, who came second place in the 11-15 category of the Hartlepool Carnival Talent Contest, received his award from the Mayor of Hartlepool Brenda Loynes.

“We are still on the lookout for more volunteers to ensure the event keeps going.”

On Thursday, August 6, the Carnival Prince and Princess will be chosen at The Victoria Arms, Northgate from 1pm.

It is open to children aged between 11 and 16. Again, the winners will get cash prizes.

On Friday, August 9, carnival judges will be out to view and decide the winners of this year’s Best Dressed, House, Garden and Business from 3pm.

Aiden Draper took the second place prize for the 11-15 year old section in the Hartlepool Carnival Talent Contest held at The Headland Social Club. He is pictured with the Mayor of Hartlepool Brenda Loynes and consort Dennis Loynes who helped to judge and award the prizes.