Hartlepool Carnival contest sees young talent shine
Talented youngsters shone on stage when they took part in the Hartlepool Carnival Children’s Talent Contest.
Children from as young as five to those in their teens showed off their skills in the likes of singing and dancing in the popular Hartlepool event which is celebrating its 95th year.
Organised by a dedicated committee of volunteers, the Hartlepool Carnival kicked off on Monday, August 5, with a Family Treasure Dig on the Fish Sands.
Youngsters were also able to enjoy taking part in the annual Sand Castle Design competition on Tuesday, with more family entertainment planned for later in the week.
The talent show which took place at the Headland Social Club on Wednesday, August 7, was open to dancers, singers, bands and more who entered its 5 to 10, or 11 to 15 age category.
Imogen Burton came first in the 5-10 age category, with Freya Newburn coming second and Maisie Luper coming third.
Meanwhile Jake Kitching came first in the 11-15 age category, Aiden Draper came second and Alexia Butterfield came third.
The winner in each section took home £30 with second and third place getting £20 and £10.
A spokesman for the Hartlepool Carnival Committee said: “It was a well attended event and it was lovely to see everyone enjoying it.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“We would like to thank the Mayor of Hartlepool for attending and judging the event.
“Thanks also to our compare Eric Leighton and to everyone for attending and making the event a big success.
“We would also like to thank the traders and businesses for their support.
“We are still on the lookout for more volunteers to ensure the event keeps going.”
On Thursday, August 6, the Carnival Prince and Princess will be chosen at The Victoria Arms, Northgate from 1pm.
It is open to children aged between 11 and 16. Again, the winners will get cash prizes.
On Friday, August 9, carnival judges will be out to view and decide the winners of this year’s Best Dressed, House, Garden and Business from 3pm.
The best looking business premises will receive a plaque while the best homes and garden owners will receive cash prizes.