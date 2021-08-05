Judges Cllr Dennis Loynes, Hartlepool Mayor Councillor Brenda Loynes and Miss Teen Hartlepool Chloe Roberts with the winners.

On Wednesday, August 4,, youngsters showcased their ability to entertain in the talent Competition and on Thursday it was time for the Carnival’s Prince and Princess to be crowned.

More than 10 children took part in the contest held at the Headland Social Club, with Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Brenda Loynes, her consort Cllr Dennis Loynes and Miss Teen Hartlepool Chloe Roberts in the judging seats.

Participants had to answer several questions with Luke Lupton, 12, being crowned carnival prince and Harry Wood, 12, coming in second.

Summer Butterfield, 12, became carnival princess, while her cousin Alexia Butterfield grabbed the second place.

The lucky winners received prise money and a certificate.

A spokesman for Hartlepool Carnival Committee said: “It was a lovely afternoon.

“All the events have been a success. We are so grateful to all the people who sponsored the events, the local people and the community for enjoying it.”

Cllr Brenda Loynes, who was also a judge in the talent competition on Wednesday, said choosing the carnival Prince and Princess wasn’t an easy decision.

She said: “It was a very tough decision. There were so many lovely children.

"The event was very well-organised.

"I think we came to the right decision in the end.”

Hartlepool Carnival returned triumphantly last week after being cancelled in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cllr Loynes said it’s “brilliant” to see the carnival once again back on the Headland. She said: “It’s lovely to support the carnival in its 98th year.

"It’s amazing, I’m so pleased they’re back.

Cllr Loynes, who will also help select the winners at the Fancy Dress Competition on Saturday, has added that being a judge at the carnival is “an honour”.

She said: "It’s enjoyable, it’s a pleasure and it’s an honour.”

Hartlepool Carnival Committee, made up entirely of volunteers, is putting on a series of events for the community throughout the week leading up to

Saturday’s grand parade and entertainment on the Headland.

On Friday, carnival committee members will be out and about judging the winners of this year’s Best Dressed House and Business sponsored by The Printers, and Best Garden Sponsored by Littlewoods Home Improvements.

