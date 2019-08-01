Hartlepool Carnival off to flying start as funfair swings into action
Hartlepool Carnival got off to a busy start as families flocked to its popular fairground.
Murphy’s fun fair got off to a bouncing start with an energetic performance by Hartlepool’s Hawks cheerleaders.
Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Brenda Loynes, officially opened the event before the crowds enjoyed the rides.
Murphy’s have been bringing the fair to Hartlepool for almost 100 years.
This year’s fair features over 100 attractions big and small. The tallest traveling ferris wheel is one of this year’s new additions and dominates the Headland skyline at 33 metres (over 100 feet).
Coun Loynes said: “It’s an honour and I’m proud. For 95 years Murphy’s have been coming here and we’ve got to welcome them.
“I hope everybody enjoys themselves and I’m sure they will. I just hope the weather stays nice.”
Coun Loynes was one of the first sample the attractions and had a ride on the Waltzers with her husband Dennis.
“I haven’t been on them for years,” she said. “It was thrilling. I thought if the children were having a go I couldn’t say no.”
John Murphy, who is part of the sixth generation of the fairground family, said: “My great grandad bought the Waltzer in 1947 and it has attended the carnival every year since.
“The carnival is one of the oldest events in the North East. People love the fairground in Hartlepool.
“It is a credit to the people of the town for supporting it.
“A lot of events only last a couple of days but this is ten days. The turnout is fantastic, it is always well supported.
“As long as the weather is good people will come along.”
The fair features a host of white-knuckle rides along with the traditional favourites like the ghost train, fun house, dodgems and side stalls with lots of prizes to win.
John said the event has been advertised further afield this year including the collieries, Billingham, and Peterlee.
The fair is open every day until Saturday, August 10, between 2pm and 10pm.
Family events organised by Hartlepool Carnival Committee, and supported by local businesses, run each day next week leading up to parade day on Saturday, August 10.