Students from one of Hartlepool’s sixth form colleges are celebrating after graduating from their work placements at a hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven students from Catcote Academy, in Catcote Road, Hartlepool, recently completed their 12-week placements with NTH Solutions, an estates and facilities management company owned by North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.

NTH Solutions provides all estate, domestic, catering, portering and decontamination services across its hospital sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The students shadowed teams across all areas at Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees, gaining practical work experience and skills and learning more about how a busy hospital site operates.

Seven students from Catcote Academy, in Catcote Road, Hartlepool, recently completed their 12-week placements with NTH Solutions, an Estates and Facilities Management company owned by North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.

Natalie Wintersgill, assistant director of operations at NTH Solutions, said: “We already support young adults with special educational needs into the workplace through our work with Choices College and so when the opportunity arose to start working with the students from Catcote Academy, it was an easy decision to make.

“Across the 12 weeks they have been with us, the students have been exposed to many different operational areas across the hospital which has helped them to grow in confidence and develop key workplace skills.

"I’m really proud of them and the progress they have made. I hope they are too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The students have been supported throughout their placement by Tim Carter, an experienced facilities team leader, who has mentored and coached them through a variety of work-based scenarios and challenges.

Jackie McGarry, careers lead at Catcote Academy, said: “The experience gained by our seven students throughout their placement has been invaluable to their personal development and really helped them to understand more about the world of work, including workplace behaviour and etiquette.

"The NTH Solutions colleagues they have worked alongside have been incredibly patient in supporting them and helping them to gain new skills, and opening their eyes to new experiences and potential future careers.

"I’m looking forward to continuing our partnership throughout 2025 and beyond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new cohort of 11 students from Catcote Academy are just beginning their placements with NTH Solutions across both the North Tees and Hartlepool hospital sites.

Six of the students are recent graduates who have chosen to continue their development at North Tees.