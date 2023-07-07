Hartlepool CEO meets King Charles at Buckingham Palace after winning King’s Award

Hogg Global Logistics director Lyndsay Hogg was a “princess for a moment in time” as she attended a reception at Buckingham Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyndsay headed to London with her parents, Graham and Helen Hogg, and her children Joel, 12, and Charlie, four.

Lyndsay spoke to the King at the reception.

Her brother Kevin also flew in from Dubai alongside his partner Iustina to see Lyndsay through the palace gates.

"It was such an awesome moment,” said Lyndsay.

"We were so proud to be there, amongst the most prestigious businesses in the country, flying the flag for Hartlepool and the North East.”

During the three-hour reception Lyndsay managed to speak to the King and tell him a bit more about the business, which she launched with her father Graham in 2019.

Lyndsay was invited to the reception at Buckingham Palace after her company won a King's Award.

She also spoke to other business owners at the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The royal encounter delighted Lyndsay’s two boys who were very keen for their mum to take a picture with the monarch.

Lyndsay said: “My older son Joel had said I had to try my best to meet him for him and Charlie said ‘mam, my friends don’t believe you are going to see the King so please try and get a picture’.

"This was in my mind the whole time, I must do this for my boys, I thought.

"I stood patiently only feet from the King while he chatted to others. Suddenly, he moved across to me, and everyone kind of stood back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He asked me a few questions about our company, and I was proud to tell him we were from Hogg Global Logistics based in Hartlepool.

"He asked if I started the company and I replied did. He responded a ‘very well done’ and shook my hand with a strong handshake.

"I was aware the camera flashed so I thought mission accomplished for you and Charlie and Joel!”

Lyndsay, who tried 27 dresses in preparation for the event, got to experience another fairytale moment when she got to stand at the top of the palace staircase on her own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I took in the amazing view for a couple of minutes. And I didn’t just walk down those stairs, I bounced with no one watching, swishing my dress like a princess for a moment in time,” said Lyndsay.

The King’s Award is the most prestigious for UK businesses, with more than 7,000 enterprises having earned the recognition so far.

The awards were first created in 1965 as The Queen’s Award to Industry.

Hogg Global won the prestigious accolade after an “in-depth process” with the company applying for the award back in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad