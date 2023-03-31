News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool CEO meets Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Downing Street

A Hartlepool chief executive has been recognised for her work in the community at a reception at 10 Downing Street.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 31st Mar 2023, 04:45 BST- 2 min read

Lyndsay Hogg, director of Hogg Global Logistics, was left “starstruck”, after meeting the Prime Minister during the event in London.

It happened after Lyndsay was named Community Champion in Hartlepool following a nomination by town MP Jill Mortimer.

The award was in recognition of Lyndsay and Hogg Global’s efforts to send supplies to Ukraine and to fight period poverty in Hartlepool.

Lyndsay (in the middle) met the Prime Minister during a reception celebrating community champions at Downing Street./Photo: Downing Street
“You never believe you’re going to meet the Prime Minister,” said Lyndsay.

"For me, going into 10 Downing Street was once in a lifetime experience.

"He shook my hand and thanked me for everything that I do for our community.”

She added: "I was very starstruck when I met him.”

Lyndsay has described the experience as 'once in a lifetime' and humbling.
Read More: Expat Andy reveals eye-opening aid mission to Ukraine frontline
Lyndsay was also taken on tour of the Houses of Parliament and met Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer ahead of the reception.

In a post on her Facebook page, Ms Mortimer said: “Lyndsay's unwavering dedication to serving her community and making a positive impact on the lives of those around her is inspiring.

"This recognition is truly well-deserved and I am honoured to have such a remarkable individual in our community.”

Lyndsay was named Community Champion in Hartlepool following a nomination by Jill Mortimer MP.
Thanking Ms Mortimer for the recognition and praising other community champions in the town, Lyndsay added: "I was really grateful and I felt really humbled to be there. I know it’s not just for me, because we couldn’t do things we do in the community without the support of Hartlepool. It’s for all for us. “

She continued: "I don’t think you ever expect to be recognised when you do anything to give back. You do it from the heart and you do it because you want to make a small difference.”

Back in February last year, Hogg Global Logistics’ Stranton offices turned into a collection point for anyone wanting to drop off donations for the people of Ukraine. In just six months, the firm had helped send 10 trucks with supplies to the war-torn country.

The company is also running a pledge to end period poverty in Hartlepool and asking local businesses to join in offering free sanitary products at the workplace.

Ten businesses have signed up so far.

