‘Milestone’ 10th Hartlepool truck heads to Ukrainian frontline with supplies

The latest vehicle left Hartlepool on Monday, September 5, and is expected to reach the city of Odesa, in southern Ukraine, by the end of the week.

The truck is filled with warm winter clothes, as well as bandages and tourniquets, with the majority of items going to the frontline.

The departure marked a milestone for Hartlepool firm Hogg Global Logistics as it has now been six months since the company sent their first trucks to the war-torn country at the start of March.

Helen Hogg (left) and Lyndsay Hogg loading up the milestone truck on Monday, September 5.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hogg Global Logistics director Lyndsay Hogg said: “I think it gave us a shock to realise it was six months and it’s a long time for the war to go on.

"I don’t think we thought six months ago it would still be going on now.

"We all felt quite emotional loading the vehicle up and it brought back a lot of memories and feelings."

Little helpers (from left to right): Joel Hogg, 11, Charlie Hogg 3, Louie Chapman, 4, and Lennon Chapman, 10.

Supplies were purchased with money which was left over from previous fundraising and a £2,500 donation from dance teacher Ronnie Khouja.

Lyndsay has said loading up the truck was a “family affair” with her father Graham, mum Helen and Lyndsay’s sons, Joel, 11 and Charlie, three, also helping out.

The logistics firm first launched a bid to help Ukraine at the end of February with the company’s offices at the Hartlepower Energy Hub, in Stranton, becoming a collection point for donations.

The first vehicles left Hartlepool on March 9 with and this month’s departure has seen the10th truck heading from the town to Ukraine.

Lyndsay, pictured, has thanked the people of Hartlepool for their generosity.

"Seven we sent ourselves personally and we aided Hartlepool United to send three over, so it’s 10 in total from our hometown of Hartlepool, which I think is amazing,” Lyndsay said.

She added: "I’d just like to say a big thank you to the town of Hartlepool. I know we organised the trucks but it wouldn’t have been possible without the amazing donations and the generosity of the town.