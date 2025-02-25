The founder of Hartlepool’s Miles For Men says “it’s not the end” for the charity after it was forced to cancel this year’s flagship fun run.

The charity announced this week that its annual 5k run in July, which sees hundreds of people take part, will not be going ahead.

Despite 2024 seeing one of the event’s best ever turnouts, Miles For Men says only “a handful” of participants handed in their sponsorship, estimated to run into thousands of pounds.

In the last three years, the charity says it has received just £18,000 from the Seaton Carew event, compared to £80,000 in its first two years of 2012 and 2013.

Founder Micky Day said it has become financially unviable coupled with the £12,000-£14,000 cost of of expenditure which includes medals, T-shirts, stage and insurance.

He said: “We’re absolutely gutted that we have had to cancel this. We have been doing this for a lot of years now.

"It has taken over my life for the last 13 years and we absolutely love what we do. It’s just sad.”

Money from the race helps Miles For Men support local people, including children affected by cancer and other illnesses, and it receives almost daily requests.

By the end of this year, it was on course to have raised and put back £900,000 into the community.

Micky added: “Miles For Men is a self-funded charity.

"It breaks our heart to say ‘no’ to people because we haven’t got the funds because people that are taking part in our events aren’t handing that money in.

"It’s absolutely gut-wrenching."

The race day takes eight months to organise and the charity is run by a small handful of dedicated volunteers in addition to their jobs and families.

Micky added: “Hartlepool gets criticised time and time again but we have got some amazing people and fantastic companies.

"We love the fact we are the people’s charity.”

People will still be able to support Miles For Men at a planned mountain climb in August and a golf day in September.

"It’s not the end for Miles For Men,” added Micky.

Supporters are also encouraged to donated unwanted toys, DVDs, clothes and bric-a-brac to the Extra Mile charity shop in Middleton Grange, which is open 9am-2pm Mondays-Fridays and 9am-noon on Saturdays.