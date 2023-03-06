The PFC Trust, founded by Euro Millions’ winners Frances and Patrick Connolly, is partnering with Her Game Too.

Through its Hartlepool Sport arm, the charity is looking to help the national drive gather momentum in this area.

Jill Simmonds, the new Her Game Too ambassador for Hartlepool United, who is working closely with the club’s Youth Alliance, will work alongside the PFC Trust on a number of upcoming activities.

Her Game Too Hartlepool United ambassador Jill Simmonds (left) with PFC Trust founder Frances Connolly at the Suit Direct Stadium. Picture: PFC Trust

She said: “Having allies on board like the PFC Trust is huge for us. We are teaching boys that it’s fine for girls to do it too.”

Her Game Too advertising boards will appear in different areas of the town with the help of the charity.

Carl Jorgeson, chief executive of Hartlepool Sport, said: "Her Game Too is such an important campaign to support, and is coming at such a great time for women and girls sport.

"We are really pleased to support Her Game Too and we encourage clubs from across all sports to look at getting involved."

Hartlepool United Women's team with the Her Game Too logo. Picture: Her Game Too

There is already a Her Game Too banner at Hartlepool United’s Suit Direct Stadium and when Northampton visit Pools this Saturday, March 11, there will be a dedicated match to coincide with this week’s International Women’s Day.

Hartlepool United Women’s first team are set to do a lap of honour before the game, there will be ball girls, flag bearers, female mascots and a planned Youth Alliance girls’ teams parade at half-time.

Her Game Too is also looking to work with schools to highlight its message.

Jill, who is also part of the Youth Alliance committee working with Marty Hewitt and the Hart of Our Club 1908 supporters' group, added: “This isn’t just about playing the game.

"Women should be able to attend matches and it should inspire girls to play and get more bums on seats at the Suit Direct Stadium.

"It is important to encourage this message and I am sure it will only grow.”