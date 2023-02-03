LilyAnne’s, in Victoria Road, which is run as a social enterprise with profits used for various community projects, is working with a number of agencies to support people who are homeless or at risk of it.

Last year, they supported 31 people who were sleeping rough into supported housing while offering wrap-around support through a partnership approach.

They included one person who had been on the streets for years and another living in a clothing bank.

Trevor Sherwood and Angela Arnold of LilyAnne's Coffee Bar in, Victoria Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

LilyAnne’s project development officer Trevor Sherwood, said: “Since lockdown came to an end we have been more involved with the support.

"Last year we supported someone who was living in a clothing bin for three months. He came in because he remembered a little bit of support we gave him before he was made homeless.”

By working with partner organisations including the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, Cornerstone supported housing and counselling, Nite Light and Hartlepool Borough Council, they were able to get him rehoused.

LilyAnne's workers have helped dozens of rough sleepers by working with partner agencies.

LilyAnne’s also helped someone who had been on the streets for ten years after using the coffee shop’s We Listen project, set up to improve men’s mental health and prevent suicide.

Trevor explained: “If we give someone time to listen to their needs without judging their situation we can start to build a relationship and hopefully start to reduce barriers that person faces and get through hurdles with housing.”

In addition to getting people off the streets, LilyAnne’s also supported 231 people last year with housing issues to help them live independently such as around budgeting, and cooking skills.

Trevor added: “The biggest problem in Hartlepool is hidden homelessness or ‘sofa surfing’.”

Again, working with partners, including Hartlepool’s Night Barber and Poolie Time Exchange, has been key.

"Everyone is working together for the same cause to support and help people to navigate their way through a system that they have found difficult,” said Trevor.

LilyAnne’s does not receive any funding for its homelessness work, but is funded through customer revenue.

But Trevor said they intend to continue offering such support and will never turn anyone away.

