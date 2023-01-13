The ORB Centre, in Oxford Road Baptist Church, Hartlepool, launched its first warm hub on Monday, January 9 at 6.30pm and will continue to serve the Foggy Furze, Burn Valley and Rift House areas of Hartlepool.

Warm hubs are safe, accessible public spaces where people in Hartlepool can go to stay warm, enjoy company and get practical tips and advice on saving energy costs and keeping warm at home.

Colin Reid, a warm hub staff member, said: “It will provide a warm, safe space where local people can meet in a comfortable, welcoming environment and enjoy a free hot drink and snack."

Staff at the ORB Centre, in Oxford Road Baptist Church. From left: Violet Reid, Jodiann Scott and Colin Reid.

Attendees will be given help with job applications, form filling and CVs as well as access to free computers and wifi to help improve their employment prospects.

The hub will also offer leisure activities throughout the week including craft groups, game sessions and film nights.

Mr Reid said: “The ORB’s volunteer staff are on hand to help visitors in any way they can, from a listening ear to a shoulder to cry on.”

Warm hubs have grown in number since the cost of living crisis began and were unanimously approved for introduction by Hartlepool councillors at a finance and policy committee meeting in September 2022.

Families are also welcome at the ORB Centre, in Oxford Road Baptist Church. From left: Reuben, 8, Rosabelle, 4, and Boas, 6, Thomson.

Since then, more than a dozen hubs have opened across the town, including the Salaam Community Centre, in Murray Street, Danny’s Hub, in St Aidan’s Street, and Hartlepool Hub Central, in York Road.

The ORB centre will be open from 6.30pm until 9:30pm on Mondays, 1.30pm until 4.30pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9.30am until 12.30pm on Fridays.

Homemade soup was served on the first night using fresh vegetables brought over from Ireland by Mr Reid and his wife.

Mr Reid said: “We don’t turn anyone down. Anyone who wants somewhere to keep warm or come to talk to someone can come.”

The locations and opening times of the 14 other hubs can be found at www.hartlepoolnow.co.uk.

