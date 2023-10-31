Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tiegan Cranney, 22, has been offered a permanent position at The Expanded Metal Company after her role as a customer service specialist apprentice at the firm’s Longhill Industrial Estate site.

Tiegan, a student at the Hartlepool College of Further Education, started her customer service role in February 2022, achieving distinctions in all assessments and 100 per cent marks.

She said: “When starting this apprenticeship just before I turned 21, I was first sceptical of how I would re-adapt to college life being an older student.

From left, Beverly Thornton, Hartlepool College of Further Education professional and creative studies' assessor, Tiegan Cranney and The Expanded Metal Company's Mark Proctor, head of UK sales and service.

"However, I quickly found that this course suited me, as smaller class sizes meant my tuition was more so on a one-to-one basis, although this doesn’t happen for everyone.

"I think I got lucky.”

Mark Proctor, The Expanded Metal Company’s head of UK sales and service, said: “From day one, Tiegan has never failed to impress. Her ability to learn new skills quickly and the way she carries out her day-to-day tasks is brilliant.

"Tiegan is a quick learner and a great addition to our team. Tiegan has had such a positive impact on our business and has a lot more responsibility as time has gone on.”

The Expanded Metal Company. Picture by FRANK REID.

He added: “To say I am proud of what she has achieved would be an understatement.”

The Expanded Metal Company’s head of people, Jo Lloyd, said: “Tiegan has been an absolute pleasure to add to our team. She has a lovely demeanour, with customers and within the office environment.”

She continued: “Tiegan has undertaken her college learning the same way as she has her onsite apprenticeship, quietly, all on her own steam and with a focus that does her credit.

"To achieve 100 per cent across the board gives her the distinction she deserves.

"We’re very proud of Tiegan and can see her progressing in new ways with The Expanded Metal Company.”

Tiegan, a former Dyke House Academy student, said: “I would recommend to anyone my age debating apprenticeships to do it.