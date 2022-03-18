Hartlepool convoy reaches Ukraine border - and 30 extremely grateful refugees help to unload the vans
A Hartlepool convoy was given an emotional welcome by dozens of grateful refugees when it arrived on the border of war-torn Ukraine.
As soon as the vans pulled up, 30 refugees who had all fled their homes helped to unload the vital supplies.
The moving scene unfolded on Ukraine’s border with Poland where a convoy of vehicles arrived after a two-day journey from Hartlepool firm Hogg Global Logistics.
Company owner/director Graham Hogg, 68, and his son Kevin, 35, shared the driving of one of the vehicles which set off from Stranton on Tuesday morning for a 26-hour drive.
They were joined by three other vans which were all packed with medical supplies as well as other donations from schools and the public all over Hartlepool.
Graham’s daughter Lyndsay, a director with Hogg Global Logistics, said: “They were welcomed with open arms.”
She said the aid was delivered to a “car show room which had been turned in to a refugee camp. They have offloaded the goods there and 30 refugees who were staying there helped.”
The astonishing friendship between the UK and Ukraine soon came to the fore and Kevin and Graham have witnessed first hand the love and appreciation from the refugees.
"They are having a hot drink with them all as we speak,” said Lyndsay.
Duvets, medical supplies, bandages, nappies and sanitary products have all been donated.
Kevin previously told the Mail: “People are bringing in everything from big items to 20 pence packs of paracetamol but it is worth so much more than the money value.
"We can not say enough thank yous to all the people who have supported us. It has been unbelievable. It pulls at the heartstrings.”
Hogg volunteered itself as a collection point when it heard about the plans of Ferryhill man Rob Tocher, who launched the initial plea for donations.
Since then, so many donations arrived at the Hogg offices, the numbers ran into tens of thousands and Hogg had to swiftly send trucks on their way to Ukraine to clear the way for more donated stock.