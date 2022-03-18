Hartlepool convoy reaches Ukraine border - and 30 extremely grateful refugees help to unload the vans

As soon as the vans pulled up, 30 refugees who had all fled their homes helped to unload the vital supplies.

Company owner/director Graham Hogg, 68, and his son Kevin, 35, shared the driving of one of the vehicles which set off from Stranton on Tuesday morning for a 26-hour drive.

Kevin and Graham Hogg with some of the locals who helped to unload the convoy of aid from Hartlepool.

They were joined by three other vans which were all packed with medical supplies as well as other donations from schools and the public all over Hartlepool.

Graham’s daughter Lyndsay, a director with Hogg Global Logistics, said: “They were welcomed with open arms.”

She said the aid was delivered to a “car show room which had been turned in to a refugee camp. They have offloaded the goods there and 30 refugees who were staying there helped.”

The astonishing friendship between the UK and Ukraine soon came to the fore and Kevin and Graham have witnessed first hand the love and appreciation from the refugees.

Graham Hogg, far left, and his son Kevin, second right, who have delivered a huge supply of aid to the people of Ukraine.

"They are having a hot drink with them all as we speak,” said Lyndsay.

Duvets, medical supplies, bandages, nappies and sanitary products have all been donated.

Kevin previously told the Mail: “People are bringing in everything from big items to 20 pence packs of paracetamol but it is worth so much more than the money value.

Refugees help to unload the van.

"We can not say enough thank yous to all the people who have supported us. It has been unbelievable. It pulls at the heartstrings.”

Hogg volunteered itself as a collection point when it heard about the plans of Ferryhill man Rob Tocher, who launched the initial plea for donations.

Since then, so many donations arrived at the Hogg offices, the numbers ran into tens of thousands and Hogg had to swiftly send trucks on their way to Ukraine to clear the way for more donated stock.

Graham Hogg, left, and Kevin Hogg, right, pictured on their arrival at the refugee camp which has been set up in a car showroom.

Hard at work as they unload the vans from Hartlepool.

Pausing for petrol in Europe.