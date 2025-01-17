Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former social club is proposed to be demolished as part of plans to support Hartlepool’s film and TV industry sector.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council chiefs are seeking to knock down the Corporation Club, known as the Clippy, in Whitby Street, and also a car wash next to it.

It is to support the development of a screen industries production village in the area by Hartlepool Borough Council (HBC) alongside millions in Levelling Up funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council bought the Corporation Club after it closed for good last year after more than 50 years.

Hartlepool Borough Council is applying to Hartlepool Development Corporation to demolish the former Corporation Club and Diamond Car Wash in Whitby Street.

It is proposed to demolish the adjacent Diamond Car Wash building, which the council also owns, at the same time.

Applications for the demolition works have been made to Hartlepool Development Corporation.

Documents say the removal of the club and car wash could “substantially improve” the environment and connectivity between other buildings in the Production Village area including The BIS centre directly opposite the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A design and access statement states: “The longer term use of the site proposed as a result of the clearance works will potentially have a greater significant impact with the enhancement of public realm and connectivity than the site would have otherwise.”

It adds: “The proposed final end use design is currently being developed as part of HBC's Levelling Up Fund Production Village project, but will include a mix of public realm and potential workshop spaces to support the creative sector and the film and TV industries.”

The Corporation Club operated for 56 years from the late 1960s as a drinking establishment and function venue before closing permanently in March 2024.

The council says the building has no heritage designations and falls outside of the Church Street Conservation Area although a planning application is still necessary for the demolition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool was successful in securing a £16.4m grant from the previous Government’s Levelling Up department to deliver the production village programme.

It consists of the council acquiring a range of buildings in the Church Street area and development of flexible spaces and workshops for film and TV post-production, back-office and wider support services.

It aims to transform the urban environment, create 131 new jobs and opportunities in the creative industries sector and provide a vital boost to the local economy.