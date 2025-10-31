A Hartlepool family has gone above and beyond this year with their spook-tacular Halloween, decorations all while raising money for Alice House Hospice.

Pete Noble, his partner Lucy Bradley and children Bella, Sonny and Ariana Noble have gone all out for Halloween this year at their home on Talland Close, in Hartlepool.

Since moving to Hartlepool seven years ago, the pair have always decorated their house, but this year could well be their biggest display yet.

Pete said: “It started when we first moved to Hartlepool about seven years ago and we had a house in Seaton.

"We just did a bit – more store-bought props than anything – and people seemed to like it.

"Then we moved to Clavering and it just got bigger and bigger every year.”

For those brave enough to visit this spooktacular house, there are a host of scary decorations including hanging baby dolls, artificial dismembered limbs and spooky skeletons.

There is even a handmade electric chair which visitors can sit in for photographs.

Pete said: "Last year we had around 300 people. This year we’re hoping for more.

"We have gone a lot bigger this year.”

Pete has been handmaking decorations since August and spends most of his evenings outside getting his spooky display ready.

He said: "I am outside in all weathers – in the rain, in the cold, even in the dark.

"I come home from work and instead of going in the house I just get to work.”

But the pair are not just doing it for the trick or treaters, they are also raising money for Alice House Hospice.

Pete said: "The hospice do their best. They looked after my mum 17 years ago and they were lovely.”

He added: "They make you feel like you are the only family in there that needs to be helped.

“They do not flounder or stop.”

Pete has also set up a Facebook page called Terror on Talland advertising all of his spooky decorations.

Donations can be made to Alice House Hospice online at http://bit.ly/3X2SGqh or through charity boxes outside the couple’s house.

Pete said: "It is something that is close to my heart.”