Week-long fundraiser at Hartlepool's Mecca Bingo raises £700 for the RNLI

A week-long fundraiser for Hartlepool’s RNLI ended on Saturday, August 14 as Hartlepool RNLI volunteer crew member Jane Mandeville read out the numbers at Mecca Bingo in Warrior Park.

The fundraiser raised a grand total of £700 with all proceeds going to the charity to help provide training and kit for volunteers.

Jane said: “I’d rather have been at sea on a dark and stormy night but I soon calmed down and got on with it and thoroughly enjoyed the event.”

Chris Hornsey and Jane Mandeville of Hartlepool RNLI receiving the cheque from Hartlepool Mecca manager Michelle Doherty.

Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat Operations Manager Chris Hornsey added: “Most importantly the Mecca staff and club members have done an amazing job raising this money for the charity and we can't thank them enough. Their donation will help provide training and the best kit available for our volunteers.”

Mecca manager Michelle Doherty said they were ‘proud and thrilled’ to be part of the fundraiser.

Hartlepool RNLI volunteer crew member Jane Mandeville calling out the numbers at the Mecca club supervised by show host Charlene McKinstray.