Hartlepool festival aims to tackle addiction stigma
Hartlepool’s Recovery Festival is being organised by Start, Hartlepool’s substance misuse service, and is set to run throughout September.
There are going to be a number of events taking place including a cricket match at Hartlepool Cricket Club, a seven-a-side football match at Hartlepool’s Grayfields and a music event at The Studio.
Councillor Brenda Harrison, chair of the Hartlepool Health and Wellbeing Board and leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “The Hartlepool Recovery Festival is an opportunity to connect and listen to one another.
"We all know stories of family members, friends, friends of friends, neighbours, old school friends and work colleagues who have suffered.
"Yet despite this, when addiction touches people in a directly personal way, they often find it difficult, almost impossible at times, to find ways to talk about their experiences of recovery and treatment.
“We know that those battling addiction go through very challenging times, as do those who know and love them.
"Start wants to help them find a way forward, so that they are able to cope with and manage their experiences.
"The festival is a fantastic initiative that aims to bring people together to chat, open up dialogue and provide them with support in a friendly environment.”
The festival is due to end on Monday, September 30, and is going to feature a reflections event and a panel discussion exploring stigma, support and recovery.
For more information, timings and locations, and to book a place, call Start on (01429) 285000 or email [email protected] or [email protected].
