Hartlepool’s PFC Trust donates £5,000 to The Studio for maintenance and repairs
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The PFC Trust has generously donated £5,000 to The Studio, in Tower Street, Hartlepool, to replace the broken air conditioning and heating system in the recording studio and live room.
Karen Martin, trustee of The Studio, said: “We were thrilled to receive the generous support from PFC Trust.
"As a charity operated by volunteers, we rely on self-funding to cover maintenance and repair expenses.
"The donation has enabled us to upgrade our air conditioning and heating system, providing a comfortable environment for the engineers and artists who use our facilities.”
Karen added: “The recording room could be freezing in the winter or unbearably hot in the summer.”
Representing the PFC Trust, Mike Walker said: “Music has the power to positively impact individuals’ well-being and we are proud to contribute to the continued success of this long-standing charity in Hartlepool.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.