Karl made the revelation as hundreds of “angry” firefighters and control room staff across the region, including those in Hartlepool, are set to be balloted for strike action over a what members have described as a “derogatory” pay offer.

In the latest national outbreak of industrial unrest sweeping the country, fire crews fear they will be left with “with no choice” but to strike as pay fails to keep up with the cost of living.

Firefighters were made a two per cent pay offer in June which has not been increased despite the soaring cost of inflation.

Karl said: “We’ve had 12 years of one and two per cent pay increases and with the current cost of living crisis it has come to a head with fire fighters angry at the situation and deciding to do something about it.

"I’m a firefighter and at the end of the month we are counting down the days until we get paid and you begin to notice your standard of living is getting worse. I have members contacting me in Cleveland who are struggling like never before and having to go to food banks to make ends meet.

"Some are even saying they can’t afford to pay their union membership fees as they need to put food on the table.”

Cleveland Fire Brigade Union chair, Karl Wager, knows of members who are having to use food banks.

"The Government really need to consider a real terms pay rise as two per cent is nowhere near inflation which is currently around 11 per cent.”

Nationally, 32,500 members of the Fire Brigade Union (FBU) will vote in the coming weeks on whether to take industrial action.

FBU general secretary Matt Wrack said: “Taking strike action is always a last resort but our employers are increasingly leaving us with no choice.

Firefighters in Hartlepool are to be balloted over strike action.

“There is huge anger among firefighters at falling pay. Firefighters must be paid fairly – there is absolutely no question when it comes to this.

“It is the responsibility of fire service employers to provide decent pay offers and that has not happened.”