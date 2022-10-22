A letter signed by the mayor of Yavoriv, a town near Lviv, in Western Ukraine, has arrived in Hogg Global Logistics’ offices in Stranton, Hartlepool, earlier this week.

The company acted as a drop off point for donations in Hartlepool earlier this year, sending a total of 10 trucks with provisions to the war-torn country across a six month period.

The latest truck, packed with warm winter clothes, as well as bandages and tourniquets, reached Lviv last month.

Lyndsay says she was felt emotional reading the letter.

"You’re hoping to help and you never expect to receive anything back,” said Lyndsay.

"We know that’s not just for us, it’s to share with the whole of Hartlepool. I felt quite emotional just to know that it’s gone to where we wanted it to go and it’s been appreciated.”

The letter sends thanks on behalf of people caught up in the war and adds that all received goods have been distributed to those in need.

Lyndsay Hogg with parents Helen and Graham Hogg at the Hogg Global offices.

It ends on a high note, adding: “Your enormous support and solidarity, shows and proves that we are not alone in the fight against the Russian aggressor.“Together we will win!”

Lyndsay said: "It hasn’t really sunk in yet. I wanted to share it far and wide with everyone in Hartlepool because it was a town effort. I wanted it to reach as many people as possible so they can all see that their efforts were appreciated.”

She added: "Everything else that Ukraine have going on at this time and they’ve found the time to thank us, it truly shows how much people have appreciated the efforts of our town.”

The letter was delivered on Tuesday, October 18.