Hartlepool man swaps Dubai for Ukraine mercy mission - saying the war scenes are 'heart rending'
A Hartlepool man has just returned to his hometown after a 4,600 mile journey – and now he’s travelling an extra 1,800 miles to help the people of Ukraine.
Kevin Hogg, 35, returned to town recently from his home in Dubai to surprise his mum Helen on her birthday.
But since then, the Russian invasion of Ukraine began and now Kevin is fully immersed in supporting his family’s business with their planned mercy mission to help the victims of war.
He has spent days sorting through duvets, blankets, medical supplies and even knitted hats.
His next job is to join his dad Graham on a mercy mission across Europe, scheduled for Thursday.
He and Graham, 68, will leave Hartlepool with a truck load of donated goods on a journey to a collection point in Krakow in Poland.
Once they arrive, the package will be handed to local designated drivers who will transport it to Lviv in Ukraine.
Kevin, who normally works as a commercial manager in construction in Dubai and hails from Hartlepool, said: “We are getting calls from across the region. The whole of the North East is inundating us with donations at the moment.”
Kevin was only expecting to be back in Hartlepool for “three or four days” but the huge donation effort has persuaded him to stay.
"Supplies were coming in thick and fast. People have given everything that they possibly can to help this cause.
"One woman in her 80s had knitted more than 40 hats.”
“I knew my mam and my sister Lyndsay needed help with the items which were coming in so I just rolled my sleeves up and got on with it.”
His dad Graham is director/owner of Hogg Global Logistics.
The bid to help Ukraine was only launched last week but "tens of thousands” of items have poured into Hogg, which is based at the Hartlepower Energy Hub, in Stranton, ever since.
In less than 24 hours, sleeping bags, duvets, blankets and medical supplies all arrived at the town company which volunteered itself as a collection point for donations.
Hogg now only wants donations of medical supplies, and have stressed they can not take clothes or food.