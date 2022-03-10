Hartlepool man swaps Dubai for Ukraine mercy mission - saying the war scenes are 'heart rending'

Kevin Hogg, 35, returned to town recently from his home in Dubai to surprise his mum Helen on her birthday.

He has spent days sorting through duvets, blankets, medical supplies and even knitted hats.

Father and son Graham and Kevin Hogg who will take a supply of donated goods for the people of Ukraine.

His next job is to join his dad Graham on a mercy mission across Europe, scheduled for Thursday.

Kevin, who normally works as a commercial manager in construction in Dubai and hails from Hartlepool, said: “We are getting calls from across the region. The whole of the North East is inundating us with donations at the moment.”

Kevin and Graham Hogg.

Kevin was only expecting to be back in Hartlepool for “three or four days” but the huge donation effort has persuaded him to stay.

"Supplies were coming in thick and fast. People have given everything that they possibly can to help this cause.

"One woman in her 80s had knitted more than 40 hats.”

“I knew my mam and my sister Lyndsay needed help with the items which were coming in so I just rolled my sleeves up and got on with it.”

Kevin Hogg (left) with his dad Graham with the loaded van that will be driven to Poland. Picture by FRANK REID

His dad Graham is director/owner of Hogg Global Logistics.

The bid to help Ukraine was only launched last week but "tens of thousands” of items have poured into Hogg, which is based at the Hartlepower Energy Hub, in Stranton, ever since.

In less than 24 hours, sleeping bags, duvets, blankets and medical supplies all arrived at the town company which volunteered itself as a collection point for donations.

Hogg now only wants donations of medical supplies, and have stressed they can not take clothes or food.

(Left to right) Graham, Kevin, Lyndsey and Helen Hogg with their grandson Charlie as items are being loaded into a van at Hogg Global Logistics with donated items. Picture by FRANK REID

Hogg stepped in when it heard about the plans of Ferryhill man Rob Tocher, who launched the initial plea for donations.

People wanting to make donations to Hogg Global Logistics can either visit the company between 10am and 5pm or call 07757 099190.

A lorry filled with donated goods.