Last year, Anthony Wheeler successfully completed six half marathons in six days before ending with the annual Miles For Men and Walk For Women 5k event.

But he plans to top that this year by running a marathon a day from Monday, July 22, to Saturday, July 27, before entering Miles for Men on Sunday, July 28.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Anthony, 42, raised more than £1,000 last year for “the people’s charity” and hopes this year to raise even more.

Anthony Wheeler on a training run following the Miles For Men route at Seaton Carew. Picture by Frank Reid

He said: “I’m going to be doing basically six London marathons – 26.2 miles – a day. It comes to about 162 miles over the week.

"Last year, doing the half marathons I actually got faster with each run with the fastest on the Saturday. And I had a broken rib when I did them."

He added: “I like to do one challenge a year. I find it’s good for your mental health to have something to focus on.

“I’ve ran Miles For Men for the last few years and raise more each year, so hopefully it will be the same again this year.”

Anthony in his Miles For MEn t-shirt he wears on his runs.

In 2020, he did 300 miles of running that December including the last 10 miles on Seaton sea front dressed as Santa Claus.

Anthony supports the charity, which helps support local families through illness, disabilities or hard times, as he lost both his nanas to cancer.

Other family members of his have been affected by the disease too.

He has already started training in earnest for his marathon challenge with almost daily between 5km and five miles around Seaton Carew where he lives.

"Every week, I’m going to add a couple of miles and soon I’m going to try to do a couple of half marathons to steadily get myself back to it,” he added.

Like last year during the challenge, Anthony is offering to run in memory of people's loved ones in return for a donation to the cause.