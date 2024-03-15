Hartlepool golfers get ready for charity golf day to raise money for Alice House Hospice
and live on Freeview channel 276
Twenty-one teams are going head to head on March 22 at Hartlepool Golf Club, in Hart Warren, to raise funds for the hospice in a four-ball competition.
The sold-out event is sponsored by X-energy and supported by a number of Hartlepool people and businesses including Harrison Smith, financial advisor.
Harrison had the initial idea of organising the charity golf day and has provided additional sponsorship for the event including a special hole-in-one competition featuring a one-off prize of £5,000.
Greg Hildreth, business and communications senior manager at Alice House Hospice, said: “Huge thanks go to everyone who has donated and worked so hard to ensure the success of this first event at Hartlepool.
"The club are long-term supporters of Alice House, so holding our new golf event there is a perfect fit and a great way to build on our existing partnership.”