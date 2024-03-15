Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Twenty-one teams are going head to head on March 22 at Hartlepool Golf Club, in Hart Warren, to raise funds for the hospice in a four-ball competition.

The sold-out event is sponsored by X-energy and supported by a number of Hartlepool people and businesses including Harrison Smith, financial advisor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrison had the initial idea of organising the charity golf day and has provided additional sponsorship for the event including a special hole-in-one competition featuring a one-off prize of £5,000.

Hartlepool Golf Club is hosting a charity golf day in March 2024 to help raise funds for Alice House Hospice.

Greg Hildreth, business and communications senior manager at Alice House Hospice, said: “Huge thanks go to everyone who has donated and worked so hard to ensure the success of this first event at Hartlepool.