Hartlepool golfers get ready for charity golf day to raise money for Alice House Hospice

Supporters of Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice are preparing to swing into action for the charity’s first golf tournament this month.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 15th Mar 2024, 10:13 GMT
Twenty-one teams are going head to head on March 22 at Hartlepool Golf Club, in Hart Warren, to raise funds for the hospice in a four-ball competition.

The sold-out event is sponsored by X-energy and supported by a number of Hartlepool people and businesses including Harrison Smith, financial advisor.

Harrison had the initial idea of organising the charity golf day and has provided additional sponsorship for the event including a special hole-in-one competition featuring a one-off prize of £5,000.

Hartlepool Golf Club is hosting a charity golf day in March 2024 to help raise funds for Alice House Hospice.

Greg Hildreth, business and communications senior manager at Alice House Hospice, said: “Huge thanks go to everyone who has donated and worked so hard to ensure the success of this first event at Hartlepool.

"The club are long-term supporters of Alice House, so holding our new golf event there is a perfect fit and a great way to build on our existing partnership.”

