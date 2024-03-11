Alice House Hospice organises fourth Memory Stroll in Hartlepool
Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice’s Memory Stroll is taking place on Sunday, April 14, at 10am and is an easy two-mile route along the Headland sea front, starting and finishing at the Heugh Battery Museum, in Moor Terrace.
The walk, now in its fourth year, is sponsored by Meynell & Masons funeral providers, which will be providing music at the Heugh Battery Museum with its travelling organ.
The event is open to all ages and abilities and the museum will be open to walkers following the event.
Hospice event organiser and In Memory fundraiser Nicola Winwood said: “This was a lovely event last year and we are really looking forward to welcoming everyone back his time around, especially our sponsors Meynell & Masons, whose support is very much appreciated and gives the event a real boost.
“I hope that lots of people will come forward to remember loved ones and celebrate their lives with us on this special walk.”
Business leader at Meynell & Masons, Andrew Radcliffe, said: “It is a privilege for Mason’s Funeral Services to support the local communities around our areas, and by sponsoring the Alice House Memory Stroll on 14 April, we can show our support to the dedicated staff and facilities of Alice House Hospice for the care they show to the Hartlepool community and beyond.”
Registration is £8.50 for adults, £3.50 for children and free for children under 5 and dogs.
Places can be booked at https://alicehousehospice.co.uk/event/memory-stroll/.