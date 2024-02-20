Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Each chick will have a chocolate egg inside and all proceeds will go to Alice House Hospice.

The appeal is being supported by Kraft Work Yarns, in Park Road, Hartlepool, which holds knit and natter groups for those wanting to learn to knit or crochet.

Non-knitters can also support by donating Cadbury’s Crème eggs to go inside the knitted chicks.

Kraft Work Yarns encourage people to get involved in Alice House Hospice's knit a chick campaign.

Debbie Conway, owner of Kraft Work Yarns, said: “I doubt there are many families in Hartlepool that haven’t had their lives touched by Alice House Hospice.

"With strength, support and comfort, they see us through the toughest of times.

“When they approached us with the idea of working together on the Knit a Chick idea, we were all for it.”