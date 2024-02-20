Fundraisers at Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice are asking supporters to help with their Knit a Chick 2024 appeal
Each chick will have a chocolate egg inside and all proceeds will go to Alice House Hospice.
The appeal is being supported by Kraft Work Yarns, in Park Road, Hartlepool, which holds knit and natter groups for those wanting to learn to knit or crochet.
Non-knitters can also support by donating Cadbury’s Crème eggs to go inside the knitted chicks.
Debbie Conway, owner of Kraft Work Yarns, said: “I doubt there are many families in Hartlepool that haven’t had their lives touched by Alice House Hospice.
"With strength, support and comfort, they see us through the toughest of times.
“When they approached us with the idea of working together on the Knit a Chick idea, we were all for it.”
Janice Forbes, community fundraiser at Alice House Hospice, said: "We hope that shops and businesses will also show their support by selling the finished chicks.”