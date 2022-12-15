Members of Northern Strength and Performance, in Usworth Road, are supporting Middleton Grange’s annual Giving Tree Appeal.

The appeal has seen members of the public buying specific gifts for particular recipients by selecting a tag from the tree in the shopping centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bosses at the gym decided to show their support by installing their own mini giving tree bearing 50 gift tags.

Northern Strength and Performance owner Adam Marshall (right) and member James Bowden with some of the donated gifts from their Giving Tree behind them. Picture by FRANK REID

It has been a big success and means dozens of children and older people are guaranteed something in their Christmas stocking.

Adam Marshall, who co owns the gym with Rachael Greathead, said: “It’s gone down a storm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I said to members, you go to Starbucks or Costa every day and spend a fiver or tenner on coffee. Half the presents on the tree don’t cost that.

"The kids don’t want iPads, it’s things like a teddy and slippers or a warm jumper for the elderly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We just hope to a little bit of good out of the gym.”

Other gifts purchased include board games, make-up, selection boxes and clothing including pyjamas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gym member James Bowden added: “It’s heartbreaking when you read some of the things they’re after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Almost every member of the gym has got one or two tags at least.

“It’s bringing loads of stuff in which is awesome, and it is raising awareness of the tree in the shopping centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gym’s appeal still has a few days to run and the presents will be dropped off at the main appeal soon.

Middleton Grange manager Mark Rycraft thanked the gym for its generosity “from the bottom of my heart”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s really nice to see this. I think it is going to be the start of something bigger next year encouraging businesses, schools, village halls to do this.

"The idea is to get lots of little ‘saplings’ across the whole North East supporting the Giving Tree."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The appeal in Middleton Grange closes on Tuesday, December 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad