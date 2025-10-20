Hartlepool headteacher welcomes new Hartlepool Borough Council zebra crossing as a 'game changer' for road safety
Carolyn Lakin, the head of school at Lynnfield Primary School, in Elcho Street, said her pupils are able to get to and from school far more safely following the completion of a new zebra crossing in nearby Murray Street.
She said: “Parents are telling us how delighted they are with the crossing and pupils themselves say it makes them feel much safer.
“I would like to thank Hartlepool Borough Council and particularly our Victoria ward councillors for their help in bringing this important School Safety Scheme to fruition,”
The safety measures, on the site of an existing school crossing patrol, also have a wider community benefit in a busy commercial area used by lots of pedestrians.
The council agreed to the improvements in response to concerns raised by local residents and businesses over the speed of traffic in Murray Street.
Murray Street hairdresser Ary Ahmed launched a petition in 2022 amid fears over fast drivers and after two people were taken to hospital with injuries following a collision at the Grange Road end of the street.
He said the problem was a “tragedy waiting to happen” if improvements were not carried out.
Councillor Karen Oliver, chair of the council’s neighbourhood services committee and a local ward councillor, has now said: “Making the borough’s roads as safe as possible is a top priority for the council.
"So the ringing endorsement of this scheme by Lynnfield Primary School is really welcome.
“I have previously commended those residents and businesses that campaigned for action to curb the speed of traffic in Murray Street and I would once again like to compliment them on their community spirit and determination to bring about change.
“This scheme is also a great example of the council listening to local concerns, taking action to address them and, in turn, making our neighbourhoods stronger.”
The scheme has cost around £30,000 to complete with funding coming from the School Safety Schemes budget within the council’s local transport plan.