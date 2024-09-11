Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash has defended the Government’s decision to axe winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners.

Mr Brash, who was elected in July’s Labour landslide, was one of 348 Labour MPs who voted to block a Conservative motion to annul the government cuts.

It means from this winter households will no longer be entitled to the Winter Fuel Payment, typically £200-£300, unless they receive Pension Credit or certain other means-tested benefits.

Mr Brash said the decision was “not one any of us wanted to make” and added that it had been forced on them by the previous Conservative government.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash. Picture by FRANK REID

Speaking after the September 10 House of Commons vote, he said: "The £22 billion black hole left by the Conservative government and the destruction of our economy has left us having to pick up the mess.

“Means-testing the winter fuel allowance is right. I don't believe that well off people should necessarily be given government handouts.

"But I've always said the threshold is too low. That's why I'm pleased I've had assurances in person from ministers in the Treasury that the threshold will be looked at in the round.

"I am also pleased that the triple lock will guarantee rises in pensions. So that they go up £900 this year, over £400 next year and over £1700 across the life of this Parliament.”

He added Labour had extended the Household Support Fund by over £500 million and they are working to get Pension Credit take up as high as possible.

Mr Brash said he will work with the Citizens Advice Bureau and Hartlepool Borough Council to ensure pensioners receive all the support they are entitled to.

“I know that people will be disappointed by this decision,” he said.

“I know it's hard, and I don't shy away from that, but these are things that must happen to get our economy on a stable footing so we can grow again and get investment into our town and schools, transport and hospitals.”

The decision means 1.5 million will receive the winter payment this year compared to 10.8 million pensioners last year.

It is expected to save the Government around £1.3 billion this financial year and £1.5 billion in subsequent years.