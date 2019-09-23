Hartlepool Labour MP Mike Hill 'completely rejects' sexual harassment allegations
Hartlepool MP Mike Hill has said he denies any wrongdoing after sexual harassment allegations were made against him.
The Labour member has been suspended by his party in the wake of the claims, which are the subject of an investigation following a complaint he had made unwanted advances to a woman, who worked in the House of Commons until this year.
It was confirmed yesterday that the MP has had the whip withdrawn and his party membership suspended amid the allegations.
In a statement released today, Monday, September 23, his office said: “Mike completely rejects these allegations and will co-operate fully with any investigation.
“Mike’s office in Hartlepool, is still open and operating normally for any casework or constituency matters.”
The Labour Party, which is holding its annual conference in Brighton, is understood to be carrying out inquiries after the claims came to light.
In a statement issued through the Press Association, the party said: “The Labour Party takes all complaints of sexual harassment extremely seriously, which are fully investigated and any appropriate disciplinary action taken in line with the Party's rules and procedures.
"We are determined to challenge and overturn sexual harassment and misogyny within politics and across society as a whole. We cannot comment on individual complaints."
The Labour party operates a helpline dedicated to sexual harassment allegations.
News of the investigation emerged at the start the Labour Party Conference in Brighton.
Mr Hill was elected to represent the town in June 2017 after fellow party member Iain Wright stood down ahead of a General Election,