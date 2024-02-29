Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jonathan Brash, Labour’s Hartlepool candidate to be MP, has written to Jomast about the derelict flats and land on Huckelhoven Way.

He was horrified after a resident contacted him to report more than 20 hypodermic needles on the grounds last weekend.

Jomast insists action is “taken as and when necessary” and that the property “will be refurbished to a high standard in due course”.

Jonathan Brash outside of the derelict flats in Huckelhoven Way, Hartlepool, and (inset) some of the discarded needles found on the property.

Mr Brash contacted Hartlepool Borough Council, which provides a 24-hour drug litter service, and a team was dispatched to clean up the needles.

He said: “I’m really grateful to our brilliant council team for their swift action on something that clearly poses a real threat to residents, especially children.

“Hypodermic needles must be disposed of in a way that’s safe and I would urge the public to report instances like this whenever they see them.”

Mr Brash has written to Jomast’s managing director calling on them to “take responsibility” for their properties in the town.

Jonathan Brash outside the derelict site in Huckelhoven Way.

He first wrote to Jomast, which describes itself as one of the UK’s leading property developers, about the boarded up flats nearly two years ago.

But he says “precisely nothing” has been done since.

He added: “It’s simply not right that residents should be forced to live next to these eyesores and if they were properly maintained then you wouldn't be seeing these types of issues.”

Jomast says the site is monitored and the property is planned to be refurbished.

A spokesperson said: "The subject property is monitored and action taken as and when necessary regarding unlawful action and anti-social behaviour.

"The property is in our pipeline and will be refurbished to a high standard in due course."

Jomast also owns the Grade II listed Wesley Chapel which is receiving £1.4m of government Town Deal funding to restore it as a 36 bedroom boutique hotel and hospitality venue.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s audit and governance committee, which Mr Brash is chair of, is currently leading an investigation into derelict land and buildings in the town.

It is due to report its findings later this year.