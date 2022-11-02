Hartlepool man proud to represent Britain as he competes for Mr Universe title at the weekend
A Hartlepool man will face competition from around the world when he takes part in a contest previously won by Arnold Schwarzenegger and local gym owner Eddy Ellwood.
Adam Foster, 31, earned a spot in the coveted NABBA Mr Universe after winning NABBA Mr Britain Bodybuilding Contest at the start of June.
Following months of preparation, the bodybuilder and professional wrestler says he is looking forward to the competition on Saturday, November 5, and hopes to place among the top six.
"Even if I placed sixth, I would walk away from that show feeling like I’ve won it,” Adam said.
"To place in the top six of a show of this level is a massive deal.”
In preparation, Adam has been completing cardio sessions every day and training with weights six times a week.
He has also been able to count on the advice of five-time Mr Universe winner Eddy Ellwood, who has been coaching Adam and helping him with his diet on a weekly basis.
"I’m really looking forward to be able to represent not just the town, but actually represent Britain in this show,” Adam added.
Adam, from the Bishop Cuthbert area of Hartlepool, got into bodybuilding after first taking an interest in wrestling as a kid and dreaming of wrestling in the WWE.
He started lifting weights in secondary school and took part in his first bodybuilding show in 2013.
NABBA Mr Universe will take place on Saturday, November 5, in Bradford.
The Mr Universe title has been won four times by bodybuilder-turned-actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger.