Hartlepool man stranded in Turkey after heart attack leaves intensive care

A Hartlepool man who suffered a severe heart attack while in Turkey has been released from intensive care.

Michael Henderson, 63, had to have a triple heart by-pass in a Turkish hospital in May after suddenly falling ill.

Doctors initially thought he had a lung infection before further tests showed he had had a heart attack and had “since deteriorated and gone downhill.”

Michael’s family has been told that they must pay £32,000 before he is allowed to leave the hospital and before his insurance company can give him any support.

Michael’s daughter, Gail Taylor, said: “He was rushed into a private hospital with one heart valve open and one failing.

"We were told if it had been another 12 hours, he would not have made it.”

Doctors at the hospital told Michael, a former employee at Hartlepool’s power station, that they were “too full” to care for him and transferred him to a private hospital in Idan.

Gail, owner of Beautiful Bakes by Gail, in York Road, Hartlepool, said her mum, Linda Henderson, was told to sign a form to authorise his treatment at the hospital and that “if she did not, he would die”.

Michael, who had no previous health concerns, has now been released from intensive care but still requires a lung operation and may not be fit enough to fly back to Hartlepool for six months.

Gail is currently running a raffle at Beautiful Bakes by Gail to try and raise more money to help her dad.