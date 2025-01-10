Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular live music event is on course for another sell-out.

Two hundreds tickets have been sold so far for the annual Hartlepool March of the Mods in March with only around 50 left.

Hartlepool Supporters Club, in Sandringham Road, is set to be bouncing once again on Saturday, March 1, to top tribute acts and brilliant local DJs.

Last year, the charity which holds events throughout the UK and Ireland in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust and local charities, broke the £1million mark.

March of the Mods Hartlepool will once again be held at the Supporters Club in Sandringham Road, on Saturday, March 1.

Hartlepool has held an event organised by former resident and Candy Ranch band member Kev McGuire every year since 2012 except 2020 due to Covid.

This year’s event will be scaled back to previous years due to Kev’s work and family commitments, but fans can still enjoy a great line-up.

Acts confirmed acts so far include The Jam tribute Thick As Thieves, the UK’s number one Clash tribute The Clashed, and Hartlepool’s own Amy Winehouse tribute Sophie Morgan.

Also on the bill is The 3rd Half playing 60s, 70s and 80s tunes, Magic Beans belting out Mod, Indie, and Ska classics, crowd favourites Dig The Old Breed and Acoustic Weller.

Hartlepool charity Miles for Men runs a respite caravan named after Mason Campion.

Kev said: “The bands and DJs are all brilliant, our compére Les Watts is always on top form winding the crowd up and creating a party atmosphere in the rooms.”

Proceeds from the day will go to the Teenage Cancer Trust and Mason's Smiles, a respite caravan for children with cancer provided by Micky Day and Miles for Men.

The event will also be dedicated to the memory of Hartlepool DJ Mick Hanley who sadly died late last year.

Kev said: “Mick was with us for just about every Hartlepool March of the Mods DJ’ing and kindly allowing us to use Rovers Rugby Club to stage our punk nights year after year.

"He definitely was one of life's true gentlemen and would go out of his way for you at the drop of a hat and he truly helped March of the Mods reach the million pound mark.”

Kev also thanked the bands who all agree to play for free, and the Supporters Club which does not charge for the venue.

Tickets are priced £15 from www.seetickets.com/tour/hartlepool-motm-2025