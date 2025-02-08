Hartlepool martial arts club celebrates three medals in first competition of 2025
Three students from Blade Taekwondo, based in Stranton Primary School, recently competed in the Lanarkshire Open Poomsae Championships, in Scotland, for their first competition of the 2025 season.
For martial arts student Jess Gittins, 13, this was her first competition, successfully winnning a bronze medal.
Mum Claire Gittins, 46, won a silver medal and Aiden Ward, 14, won a bronze medal.
Corey Wilson, lead instructor at Blade Taekwando and GB athlete, said: “Everyone who attended and supported us had a great time.”
He continued: “It was a great weekend for our club and an amazing weekend away.
"We are currently all ready to work on the next Poomsae competition, as well as working on preparing our fight team of eight athletes who wish to compete in fights around the country and five students taking a Dan promotion test later this year.”