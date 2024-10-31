Hartlepool martial arts club holds first gradings just six months after launching
On Saturday, October 19, Blade Taekwondo held its first official Kup Grading promotion in Stranton Primary School, in Southburn Terrace, Hartlepool.
Lead Instructor and GB athlete Corey Wilson and assistant coaches James Gent and Connor Gittins led and judged the successful grading which saw all students pass to their next belt.
Corey said: “All students have been working so hard for this test and have shown huge dedication, respect for one another and full commitment to the martial art.
"Students have worked together in classes to gain confidence and knowledge, and friendships have stemmed within the club that seems unbreakable.
“All in all the event was a success and more gradings are to come soon in the future.”
Blade Taekwondo is open to people of all ages and abilities.