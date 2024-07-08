Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bonds of brotherhood between Hartlepool’s Muslim community and friends from other faiths and religions were strengthened at a recent event.

The Nasir Mosque, in Brougham Terrace, welcomed over 50 guests, friends and neighbours for an Eid Milan party.

In Islam, Eid is a day of celebration after one month of fasting in Ramadan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community organises Eid Milan parties when neighbours, friends and acquaintances from all faiths and religions are invited.

The Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Cllr Carole Thompson with Consort Cllr Phil Holbrook (right) meet members of Nasir Mosque at the Eid Milan party.

Guests included the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Carole Thompson, and her consort, teachers from English Martyrs School, friends from St Aidan’s Church, the Annexe Centre and many others.

They heard about the humanitarian and charity work of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community and importance of Eid.