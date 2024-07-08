Hartlepool mosque welcomes guests from community for Eid Milan celebration
The Nasir Mosque, in Brougham Terrace, welcomed over 50 guests, friends and neighbours for an Eid Milan party.
In Islam, Eid is a day of celebration after one month of fasting in Ramadan.
The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community organises Eid Milan parties when neighbours, friends and acquaintances from all faiths and religions are invited.
Guests included the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Carole Thompson, and her consort, teachers from English Martyrs School, friends from St Aidan’s Church, the Annexe Centre and many others.
They heard about the humanitarian and charity work of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community and importance of Eid.
Mosque Imam Tahir Selby said: "The feedback was very positive, and the guests expressed their utmost joy in visiting the mosque and found the presentations very interesting and how it is always a pleasure to hear the work the mosque is doing to serve the community.”
