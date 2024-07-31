Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool's new MP has taken steps to recognise the 30th anniversary of a charity which supports "extraordinary" unpaid carers in the town.

Labour MP Jonathan Brash has laid down an early day motion before parliament to celebrate 30 years of Hartlepool Carers and honour the work they do.

The motion congratulates the charity “for three decades of work with some of the most vulnerable people and families in the town”.

It also notes “kinship carers” such as those the organisation supports “are often unpaid with many other responsibilities in their lives which can be difficult to balance”.

Some of the Hartlepool Carers team: (left to right) Chris Fewster, Becky Nelmes, Sue Harrison and Jan Hollis in an event at The Grand Hotel. Picture by FRANK REID

It concludes by noting: “The government should prioritise measures to support carers in this parliament”.

Cllr Brash, who also represents the Burn Valley ward on Hartlepool Borough Council, said he was “very privileged” to attend the charity’s 30th anniversary celebration recently to speak to carers.

He added: “Unpaid carers are the silent pillars of our society, offering compassion and support where it is needed most, without expecting anything in return.

“They save our NHS and other public services an estimated £162 billion every year and without them our health system would quite simply collapse.

“It is right, therefore, that we recognise them, celebrate them, but also work to improve things for them.”

The charity, based in Lowthian Road, provides support to thousands of carers across the town.

Chief executive Christine Fewster said: “Hartlepool Carers work hard to support unpaid carers living in the town.