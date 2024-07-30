Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils at a Hartlepool primary school have been praised for their art exhibition focusing on diversity and inclusivity.

Children at West Park Primary School, in Coniscliffe Road, unveiled their exhibition titled Unique Together that shows their take on what diversity and inclusivity means to them.

Pupils spent 20 weeks creating the display, focusing on a range of areas including photography, music, history and even slugs.

Hayley Tootill, exhibition lead, said: “They have worked so hard and produced a level of work that impressed everyone who attended.

“The exhibition was a massive success and turned out even better than I expected.

"I really wanted it to be spectacular as there has never been anything like this in the school before that celebrates art and self-expression.”

Amanda Robinson, assistant headteacher at West Park Primary School, added: “This was a fantastic demonstration of creativity in young people.